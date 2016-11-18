COLOMBO Nov 18 Sri Lankan shares ended for a
fifth straight session of declines on Friday, and reached their
lowest closing level in more than four months, in thin volume as
investor sentiment was hit by budget tax proposals.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees ($12.36 billion) year-on-year,
including revisions in corporate and withholding taxes and meet
a commitment given to the International Monetary Fund in return
for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down 0.29 percent at 6,326.11, its lowest close since July
7. It declined 1.5 percent in the last five sessions after the
budget was presented on Nov. 10.
The index was in the oversold territory, with the 14-day
relative strength index at 23.399 versus Thursday's 25.714,
Thomson Reuters data showed. A level between 30 and 70 indicates
the market is neutral.
"Investors are worried with the rising interest rates after
the T-bill yields rose this week. There isn't a lot of selling
pressure and investors are awaiting cautiously," said Dimantha
Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said some of the budget proposals are still
unclear, and there are concerns that some of them could be
reversed, like what occurred last year.
The market shrugged off a move by Sri Lanka's Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) to change its minimum floating rule to
raise market liquidity.
Foreign investors sold a net 31.95 million rupees worth of
shares on Friday extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow
of 1.11 billion rupee worth of shares.
Analysts said the increase in various taxes and fees would
reduce the disposable income of people and challenge the
consumption-led growth.
Turnover was 272.7 million rupees ($1.84 million), well
around a third of this year's daily average of 702.2 million
rupees.
Shares of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc dropped 3.79
percent, while Hatton National Bank Plc slid 1.59
percent.
($1 = 147.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)