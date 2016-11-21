COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lankan shares fell for a
sixth straight session on Monday, posting their lowest close in
four and a half months, in thin volume as investor sentiment was
hit by budget tax proposals, including revisions in corporate
and withholding taxes.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees ($12.36 billion) year-on-year,
and meet a commitment given to the International Monetary Fund
in return for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down 0.8 percent, or 50.85 points, at 6,275.26, its lowest
close since July 5. It has declined 2.27 percent over the past
six sessions after the budget was presented on Nov. 10.
The index was in oversold territory, with the 14-day
relative strength index at 18.405 versus Friday's 23.399,
Thomson Reuters data showed. A level between 30 and 70 indicates
the market is neutral.
"Confidence levels are very low and selling pressure is
starting to increase with continued foreign selling," said
Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt)
Ltd.
"No catalyst at the moment to reverse the trend amid global
worries."
Analysts said some of the budget proposals were still
unclear, and there were concerns that some of them could be
reversed like last year.
The market shrugged off a move by the Securities and
Exchange Commission to change the minimum floating rule to raise
market liquidity.
Foreign investors sold a net 47.98 million rupees
($324,298.75) of shares on Monday, extending the year-to-date
net foreign outflow of 1.16 billion rupee of shares.
Analysts said the increase in various taxes and fees would
reduce the disposable income of people and challenge the
consumption-led growth.
Turnover was 395.4 million rupees, well below this year's
daily average of 700.8 million rupees.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.16 percent, while Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc
dropped 5.54 percent.
Shares of Sampath Bank Plc fell 1.88 percent,
while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc dropped 1.41 percent.
($1 = 147.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)