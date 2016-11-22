COLOMBO Nov 22 Sri Lankan shares extended their
falls into a seventh session on Tuesday, posting their lowest
close since July 4, as investor sentiment was hit by budget tax
proposals, including revisions in corporate and withholding
taxes.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees (then $12.35 billion)
year-on-year, and meet a commitment given to the International
Monetary Fund in return for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down 0.31 percent, or 19.28 points, at 6,255.98. It has
declined 2.57 percent over the past seven sessions after the
budget was presented on Nov. 10.
The index was in oversold territory, with the 14-day
relative strength index at 16.929 versus Monday's 18.405,
Thomson Reuters data showed. A level between 30 and 70 indicates
the market is neutral.
"Investors stayed on the sidelines while the economy is
getting squeezed and earnings are taking a hit," said Yohan
Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
The market was also hit by continued foreign investor
selling following Donald Trump's win in U.S. president election,
he added.
The market shrugged off a move by the Securities and
Exchange Commission to change the minimum floating rule to raise
market liquidity.
Foreign investors sold a net 8.76 million rupees
($59,189.19) of shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date
net foreign outflow to 1.16 billion rupees of shares.
Analysts said the increase in various taxes and fees would
reduce the disposable income of people and challenge the
consumption-led growth.
Turnover was 649 million rupees, less than this year's daily
average of 700.6 million rupees.
Shares of DFCC Bank Plc fell 1.64 percent, while
Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc declined 2.56 percent.
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)