COLOMBO Nov 23 Sri Lankan shares extended falls
to an eighth session on Wednesday, posting their lowest close
since April 7, as investor sentiment was hit by budget tax
proposals, including revisions in corporate and withholding
taxes.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees year-on-year, and meet a
commitment given to the International Monetary Fund in return
for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended down 0.21 percent at 6,242.68. It has fallen 2.77 percent
over the past eight sessions after the budget was presented on
Nov. 10.
The index was in oversold territory, with the 14-day
relative strength index at 15.978 versus Tuesday's 16.929,
Thomson Reuters data showed. A level between 30 and 70 indicates
the market is neutral.
"Market is down in low trade as investors are on
wait-and-see mode," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Foreign investors sold a net 100.7 million rupees
($678,571.43) worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the
year-to-date net foreign outflow to 1.27 billion rupees.
Analysts said the increase in various taxes and fees would
reduce disposable income and challenge consumption-led growth.
Turnover was 284.9 million rupees, well below this year's
daily average of 698.6 million rupees.
Shares of Lion Brewery Plc fell 6.81 percent,
while Hemas Holdings Plc declined 5.00 percent and
Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 1.24.
($1 = 148.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)