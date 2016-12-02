COLOMBO Dec 2 Sri Lankan shares rose for a
second straight session on Friday to close at a two-week high as
investors sought bargains in large-cap shares after the
benchmark index hit a near-eight-month low earlier in the week.
The Colombo stock index gained 0.26 percent to
6,325.57, its highest close since Nov. 18. The bourse gained
1.17 percent for the week, recording its first weekly gain in
four.
Turnover stood at 947.9 million rupees ($6.40 million), more
than this year's daily average of 697.9 million rupees.
"Buying interest continues as prices are attractive after
they fell steeply," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating
officer, Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Foreign investors sold a net 250.3 million rupees worth of
shares on Friday, extending the year-to-date fund outflow to
1.84 billion rupees.
The index had hit a near-eight-month low on Tuesday on
concerns that the proposed hike in various taxes and fees would
reduce disposable income and challenge consumption-led growth.
The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27
percent to 1.82 trillion rupees year-on-year and meet a
commitment given to the International Monetary Fund in return
for a $1.5 billion loan in May.
The market shrugged off the central bank's monetary policy
decision on Tuesday to keep rates unchanged. Brokers said
investors are concerned about sustainability of rates.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 1.60
percent while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
rose 0.67 percent and biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of
Ceylon Plc rose 0.14 percent.
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
