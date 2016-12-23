COLOMBO Dec 23 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Friday, snapping eight straight sessions of falls and moving
away from a more than eight-month closing low hit in the
previous session, while turnover was low in holiday-thinned
trade as investors stayed away from markets ahead of the
Christmas weekend.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.11 percent firmer at
6,216.56 after posting its lowest close since April 6 in the
previous session. It shed 2 percent in the eight sessions
through Thursday, and declined 0.8 percent this week.
Turnover was near a four-week low at 124.9 million rupees
($835,451.51), around a sixth of this year's daily average of
738 million rupees.
"We may see some window dressings next week, which might
help the index move up," said Atchuthan Srirangan, a senior
research analyst with First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Sri Lankan markets will be closed on Monday for a bank
holiday in lieu of Christmas on Sunday.
Foreign investors, who have been net buyers of 621.5 million
rupees of equities, sold a net 4.2 million rupees of shares on
Friday.
Cargills (Ceylon) Plc and top conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc accounted for 59 percent of the
day's turnover.
Cargills shares gained 2.9 percent, while Hatton National
Bank Plc rose 1.1 percent to boost the overall index.
John Keells, however, fell 0.14 percent.
($1 = 149.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)