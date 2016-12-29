COLOMBO Dec 29 Sri Lankan shares touched a more
than one-week closing high on Thursday led by financials, with
shares of Pan Asia Banking Corporation Plc accounting
for 85 percent of the day's turnover.
The Colombo stock index finished 0.28 percent higher
at 6,245.71, moving away from its lowest close since April 6 hit
on Tuesday.
Turnover stood at 720.9 million rupees ($4.82 million), less
than the daily average of around 740 million rupees for this
year.
Foreign investors bought a net 12.3 million rupees worth
shares on Thursday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflows into equities to 639.8 million rupees.
Pan Asia Banking gained 1.5 percent, while shares in
Ceylinco Insurance Plc jumped 17.8 percent
($1 = 149.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)