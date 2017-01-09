COLOMBO Jan 9 Sri Lankan shares were little
changed on Monday after hitting a nine-month low last week as
uncertainty over the government's monetary and budget policies
continued to weigh on the market.
But foreign investors were net buyers on Monday for a second
session after five straight sessions of net-selling through
Thursday.
They bought a net 152.7 million rupees ($1.02 million) worth
of equities on Monday, the highest since Dec. 8. However,
foreign investors have been net sellers to the tune of 817.03
million rupees so far this year.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.04 percent up at
6,155.52, slightly above the lowest since April hit on Thursday.
Last week the index fell 0.64 percent and was down 9.7 percent
for 2016, its second straight annual decline.
The day's turnover was at 843.6 million rupees.
"Net foreign inflow is a good sign and it will help regain
the lost confidence," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Yields on treasury bill auctions rose 5-6 basis points at a
weekly auction on Wednesday, a day after the central bank
governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the currency.
Shares in Hemas Holdings Plc rose 1.9 percent,
while Teejay Lanka Plc gained 3.69 percent and Ceylon
Tobacco Company Plc added 0.33 percent.
($1 = 149.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)