COLOMBO Jan 16 Sri Lankan stocks closed lower
on Monday as investors sold financials after rising yields in
short-term government securities hit sentiment, brokers said.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.26 percent weaker at
6,201.65, slipping from its highest close since Dec. 30 hit on
Friday.
Shares gained on Friday after the European Commission said
that it had proposed increased market access or Generalised
Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) for Sri Lanka as a reform
incentive.
"Positive sentiment on the GSP-plus is short-lived. The
rising rates are hitting the market," said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Yields on treasury bill auctions rose 9-19 basis points at a
weekly auction last week to a four-month high, after the central
bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the rupee
currency.
The day's turnover stood at 911.9 million rupees ($6.09
million).
Foreign investors net bought 78.7 million rupees worth of
equities on Monday, but they have net sold 1.62 billion rupees
worth of shares so far this year.
Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc fell 1.41 percent, while Asiri Hospitals Plc
fell 2.59 percent.
($1 = 149.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)