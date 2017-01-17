COLOMBO Jan 17 Sri Lankan stocks closed lower
on Tuesday for a second straight session as investor sentiment
took a hit on political uncertainty and as yields on short-term
bonds rose.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.24 percent weaker at
6,186.52, stepping away from its highest close since Dec. 30 hit
on Friday, when it gained after the European Commission
proposed increased market access for Sri Lanka as a reform
incentive.
"Rising interest rates and political uncertainty are really
hurting the market," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating
officer, Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Market is stagnant with no major investment coming into the
country."
Investors are concerned over possible political uncertainty
as the main coalition partners in government are contesting
local polls, likely mid-year, separately, analysts said.
Yields on treasury bill auctions rose 9-19 basis points at a
weekly auction last week to a four-month high after the central
bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the rupee
currency.
Turnover stood at 510.7 million rupees ($3.41 million) on
Tuesday, with foreign investors buying a net 60.4 million rupees
worth of equities. They have net sold 1.56 billion rupees worth
of shares so far this year.
Shares in Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc fell
5.88 percent, while Carson Cumberbatch Plc lost 2.78
percent and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc slipped 1.37
percent.
Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc fell 0.29 percent.
($1 = 149.6500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)