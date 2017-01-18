COLOMBO Jan 18 Sri Lankan stocks closed
slightly weaker on Wednesday, falling for a third straight
session, as investor sentiment took a hit on uncertainty over
foreign investments and rising yields on short-term government
securities.
Yields on treasury bill auctions rose 1-16 basis points at a
weekly auction on Wednesday to a four-month high after the
central bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend
the rupee currency.
The Colombo stock index ended down 0.02 percent at
6,185.01, stepping away from its highest close since Dec. 30,
hit on Friday, when it gained after the European Commission
proposed increased market access for Sri Lanka as a reform
incentive.
"There is no positive news and the market is going through a
stalemate situation," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief
operating officer, Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
"The interest rates are rising and uncertainty is hurting
the market."
Investors are concerned over possible political uncertainty
as the main coalition partners in government are contesting
local polls, likely mid-year, separately, analysts said.
They are also concerned over delays in foreign investments
as the economy is still in the recovery process after facing
debt and balance of payments crisis last year.
Turnover stood at 171.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.14
million) on Wednesday, lowest since Dec 27.
Foreign investors sold a net 70.6 million rupees worth of
equities on Wednesday extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 1.63 billion rupees worth of shares.
Shares in Lanka Hospitals Corporation Plc fell
3.66 percent, while Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings Plc
dropped 3.04 percent and Nations Trust Bank Plc slid
2.28 percent.
($1 = 150.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)