COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lankan stocks hit a more
than one-week closing low on Thursday, falling for a fourth
straight session, as uncertainty over foreign investments and
rising yields on short-term government securities hurt investor
sentiment.
Block deals however boosted turnover to a three-week high.
The Colombo stock index ended down 0.33 percent at
6,164.90, its lowest close since Jan. 10.
The index hit a two-week high on Friday, after the European
Commission proposed increased market access for Sri Lanka as a
reform incentive.
"The market is desperate for positive news," said Hussain
Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Rising market interest rates, which move in tandem with
t-bill yields, are also cause for concern, other stockbrokers
said.
Yields on treasury bills rose 1-16 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday to a four-month high after the central bank
governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the rupee
currency.
Investors are also concerned over possible political
uncertainty as the main coalition partners in government are
contesting local polls separately, analysts said.
Delay in foreign investments after a debt and balance of
payments crisis last year is also weighing on sentiment, they
said.
Turnover stood at 1.55 billion rupees ($10.35 million) on
Thursday, its highest since Dec. 29.
Foreign investors sold a net 156.3 million rupees worth of
equities on Thursday, extending the year-to-date net foreign
outflow to 1.79 billion rupees worth of shares.
Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 0.64
percent, while top fixed line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom
lost 1.4 percent.
($1 = 149.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)