COLOMBO Jan 24 Sri Lankan stocks closed at
their lowest in nearly 10 months on Tuesday, dragged down by
banking and telecom shares, as concerns over rising interest
rates and ongoing political instability weighed on sentiment.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.45 percent lower at
6,134.41, its lowest close since April 4.
"Not much of activities as the current uncertainty is
hurting investor sentiment despite the current (price) levels
being attractive," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating
officer, Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Foreign investors net bought 8.06 million rupees (about
$53,751) worth of equities on Tuesday, but they have net sold
1.37 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.
Turnover stood at 207.5 million rupees, the highest since
Jan 18.
Shares in mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc
fell 3.64 percent, while Ceylinco Insurance Plc lost 5
percent and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
slipped 0.86 percent.
Rising market interest rates, which move in tandem with
t-bill yields, have been a cause for concern, brokers said.
Yields on treasury bills rose 1-16 basis points at a weekly
auction last Wednesday to a four-month high after the central
bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the
rupee.
Investors are also concerned about possible political
uncertainty as the main coalition partners in the government are
contesting local polls separately, analysts said.
($1 = 149.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)