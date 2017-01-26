COLOMBO Jan 26 Sri Lankan stocks recovered from
a near-10-month low to end slightly firmer on Thursday as
investors bought large-cap shares while concerns over political
instability and the rally in interest rates weighed on market
sentiment.
The Colombo stock index ended up 0.05 percent at
6,130.05. In the previous session, it hit 6,127.08, its lowest
since April 4.
Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc rose
0.29 percent, before it posted a 32 percent rise in its December
quarter profit to 5.1 billion rupees.
"We expect good results in December quarter, but the results
are unlikely to move the market because of the uncertainty
factor," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Yields on treasury bills rose 2-5 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday to a near five-month high after the central
bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the
rupee.
Rising market interest rates, which move in tandem with
T-bill yields, have been a cause for concern, brokers said.
Foreign investors net bought 106.8 million rupees
($711,051.93) worth of equities on Thursday, but they have been
net sellers of 1.65 billion rupees worth shares so far this
year.
The day's turnover was 287.7 million rupees.
Investors are also concerned about possible political
uncertainty as the main coalition partners in the government are
contesting local polls separately, analysts said.
($1 = 150.2000 Sri Lankan rupees
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)