COLOMBO Jan 31 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Tuesday to end near a 10-month low as foreign investors sold
equities amid political instability and on worries of further
interest rate hikes, brokers said.
While investors turned cautious after the government's
coalition partners decided to contest local polls separately, a
rise in treasury bill yields last week also affected risk
appetite, said analysts.
Yields on treasury bills rose 2-5 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday to a near five-month high after the central
bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the
rupee.
Rising interest rates, which move in tandem with T-bill
yields, have been a cause for concern, brokers said.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.13 percent down at
6,132.68, near its 10-month closing low hit last week, its
second straight weekly decline.
"Big chunk of today's trade was foreign-to-foreign
transaction. Other than that, there was no major activity as
most of the investors are on the sidelines, awaiting direction,"
said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover stood at 1.65 billion rupees ($10.99 million), the
highest since Dec. 28.
Foreign trading accounted for 67 percent of the day's
turnover, as foreign investors net sold 20.77 million rupees
($138,374) worth of equities on Tuesday, extending the
year-to-date net foreign outflow to 1.65 billion rupees worth of
shares.
Shares in Colombo Cold Stores Plc fell 1 percent
while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 0.33 percent.
($1 = 150.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)