COLOMBO Feb 1 Sri Lankan shares slipped in thin
trading on Wednesday and closed near a 10-month low hit last
week on political worries and fears over further interest rate
hikes, brokers said.
Investors turned cautious after the ruling coalition parties
decided to contest local polls separately, while a rise in
treasury bill yields last week also affected risk appetite,
analysts said.
Yields on 91-day treasury bills rates rose 5 basis points at
a weekly auction on Wednesday to a near four-year high, a month
after the central bank governor signalled reduced intervention
to defend the rupee.
Rising interest rates, which move in tandem with T-bill
yields, have been a cause for concern, brokers said.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.04 percent down at
6,130.07, near its 10-month closing low hit last week. Turnover
fell to 132.4 million rupees ($11 million), the lowest since
Dec. 27.
"The market is cheap, but trading was very thin as investors
are waiting for more stable promising horizon," said Reshan
Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer, Richard Pieris
Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 1.65 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year, net bought 6.5 million
rupees worth of equities on Wednesday.
Shares of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the
country's biggest listed lender, fell 1.31 percent while Pan
Asia Bank Corp Plc tumbled 8.38 percent.
($1 = 150.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and
Subhranshu Sahu)