COLOMBO Feb 2 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly
higher on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of falls, as
investors picked up battered blue chips while net foreign buying
also boosted sentiment.
Investors await clarity on interest rates from the central
bank's first monetary policy in 2017 scheduled on Tuesday.
The Colombo stock index ended up 0.15 percent at
6,139.56, while turnover was 1.09 billion rupees ($7.26
million), higher than this year's daily average of 645 million
rupees.
"People are looking at cheap stocks and collecting," said
Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer, Richard Pieris
Securities (Pvt) Ltd. "Investors collect stocks at these levels
when they see a stock is attractive."
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 1.62 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year, net bought 27.1 million
rupees worth of equities on Thursday.
Shares of Nestle Lanka Plc rose 2.48 percent,
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the country's biggest
listed lender, climbed 1.82 percent, and conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc gained 0.43 percent.
Sri Lankan shares have been on a declining trend recently
due to political uncertainty arising from a decision by the
ruling coalition parties to contest local polls separately and
on worries over a rise in market interest rates with yields on
91-day treasury bills hitting near four-year highs this week.
($1 = 150.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and
Subhranshu Sahu)