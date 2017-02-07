COLOMBO Feb 7 Sri Lankan shares rose on
Tuesday, recovering from a more than 10-month closing low hit in
the previous session, as investors picked up battered blue chips
after the central bank held its key policy rates steady, brokers
said.
However, concerns over rising market interest rates
continued to weigh on sentiment, they added.
The central bank kept its key rates steady for a sixth
straight month, but flagged possible "corrective measures" in
the months ahead in a sign further tightening might be on the
cards to temper inflation pressures and safeguard a fragile
rupee.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.4 percent firmer at
6,093.04, snapping two consecutive sessions of declines.
Bargain-hunting was seen in the later part of the session
with investors picking up blue chips, said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Sri Lankan stocks, which have been declining since October,
have been hurt by political uncertainty arising from a decision
of the ruling coalition parties to contest local polls
separately, and on worries over a rise in market interest rates.
Yields on treasury bills rose 2-8 basis points at a weekly
auction on Tuesday.
Market turnover was 500.4 million rupees ($3.33 million),
less than this year's daily average of 620.7 million rupees.
Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 1.18 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year, net bought 110.6
million rupees worth of equities on Tuesday.
Shares of John Keells Holdings Plc rose 1.20
percent, Nestle Lanka Plc gained 2.56 percent and Sri
Lanka Telecom Plc climbed 3.53 percent.
Hemas Holdings Plc gained 2.92 percent, Dialog
Axiata Plc climbed 0.96 percent and Ceylon Tobacco
Company Plc rose 0.36 percent.
($1 = 150.4000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)