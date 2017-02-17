COLOMBO Feb 17 Sri Lankan shares declined in a
shortened session on Friday, further moving away from a
four-week closing high hit earlier in the week, as investors
sold banking stocks amid concerns over rising market interest
rates.
The Colombo stock index fell 0.22 percent to
6,159.87, its second straight session of falls, but posted a
weekly gain of 1.1 percent after four straight weeks of
declines.
"There was no big interest in the market, it was a dull day
with low trade," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"We saw a bit of profit-taking and that trend will continue
for few more days until investors see some positive news."
Shares of Commercial Leasing and Finance Company Plc
fell 9.4 percent, while Commercial bank of Ceylon Plc
, the country's biggest listed lender, declined 0.7
percent. Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc dropped
0.1 percent.
Turnover stood at 329.4 million rupees ($2.19 million), less
than half of this year's daily average of 622.4 million rupees.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 14.64 million rupees worth
of equities, making them net sellers for the first time in 12
sessions, and extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow to
237.8 million rupees worth of shares.
The market will remain slow for the next few days and many
investors will await direction from the sovereign bond issue,
Mathew said.
The Sri Lankan cabinet approved a $1.5 billion sovereign
bond issue to repay loans and manage interest payments, a
cabinet spokesman said on Wednesday.
Yields on treasury bills rose 5-8 basis points at a weekly
auction on Wednesday and are hovering at a more than four-year
high.
The stock market traded for half a day due to a special
holiday in lieu of National Day which fell on Feb. 4.
($1 = 150.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)