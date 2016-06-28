By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, June 28
COLOMBO, June 28 Sri Lanka intends to impose a
capital gains tax on profits from equities, a senior government
minister said late on Monday, as the government attempts to
shore up its finances to qualify for an IMF loan.
Sri Lanka's cabinet approved reintroducing a capital gains
tax on land early this month, but has not said whether it would
be imposed on profits from buying and selling equities.
"We don't know the details of it right now, but there will
definitely be a capital gains tax on land transactions plus the
stock exchange," Patali Champika Ranawaka, a development
minister, told a Foreign Correspondents' Association forum.
The government is in the process of drafting new legislation
for a capital gains tax with technical inputs from the
International Monetary Fund.
Reimposing such a tax would be part of government moves to
raise revenue, which it has promised the IMF to do in return for
a $1.5 billion, three-year loan to support its economic reform
agenda.
The capital gains tax could be around 10 percent and was
likely to be imposed before the 2017 budget presentation in
November this year, Ranawaka said.
Stockbrokers expect the capital gains tax to hit share
transactions and discourage new small investors from entering
the market.
Since Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the plan
to reimpose capital gains tax on March 8, foreign investors have
sold a net 5 billion rupees ($33.78 million) worth of shares.
Wickremesinghe abolished a 25 percent capital gain tax on
land in 2002, which had been reduced from as high as 45 percent
in 1978.
($1 = 148.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
