COLOMBO, Sept 3 Sri Lanka on Thursday received $1.1 billion from a $1.5 billion swap agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the inflow is expected to stabilise the rupee exchange rate, the central bank said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the $1.5 billion currency swap agreement in March.

The central bank statement said that with the enhanced level of official reserves, the exchange rate should stabilise in line with macroeconomic fundamentals and movements in other currencies of major trading partners.

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves fell 8.5 percent in the first six months to $7.5 billion by end June as it defended its rupee currency.

The rupee hit a fresh record low of 134.75 per dollar on Thursday on heavy dollar demand from importers. It has fallen 2.7 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, despite the central bank's heavy defence. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)