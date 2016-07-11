COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Monday temporarily suspended government tax hikes that came into effect on May 2 as they have yet to be approved by the parliament, television Sirasa TV said on Monday.

An increase in the value added tax (VAT) and imposing a nation building tax (NBT) on some sectors will be suspended with immediate effect.

"The suspension is to be effective until the conclusion of the case. The order will not be (in) effect if the parliament approves the new tax increases," Sirasa TV said.

The Supreme Court issued the interim order after hearing a petition filed by five petitioners including opposition parliamentarians.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)