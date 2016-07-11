COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said the Supreme Court's interim order preventing the implementation of recent tax hikes is not expected to have any adverse impact on the government's revenue collection.

Wickremesinghe, issuing a statement, said the Value Added Tax (VAT) (Amendment) Bill has already been presented to the Parliament for the first reading last week and the second reading is expected on July 23.

"The Unity government, which has a clear majority in the Parliament, expects the legislative process to be completed before the end of the month of July 2016. Thereafter, the revised rates will be applicable with effect from 02 May 2016," the statement said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)