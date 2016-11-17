Nov 17 Sri Lanka's tea output fell for a ninth consecutive month in October, due to severe drought, poor application of fertilisers and a government ban on pesticides, the state-run Tea Board said on Thursday. Output in October fell by 30.9 percent from a year earlier, the Tea Board's data showed. The last monthly gain was in January. Production in the first 10 months dropped 15.2 percent. Director general at the Sri Lanka Tea Board S.A. Siriwardena said the decline will reduce the annual production significantly. "We will end up the year with 275 million kilos to 280 million kilos as we have experienced a big drop in September and October production," Siriwardena said. Sri Lanka's 2015 tea output fell 2.7 percent to 329 million kg from the previous year, and missed forecasts for the second consecutive year because of heavy rains. Tea is Sri Lanka's top agricultural export commodity and one of the main foreign currency earners for the $82 billion economy. Sri Lanka's tea output (kg): OCTOBER JAN-OCT 2016 2015 2016 2015 High Grown 3,385,328 6,160,253 52,355,373 64,102,035 Medium Grown 2,300,185 4,304,333 35,985,189 43,963,927 Low Grown 12,880,104 16,404,965 148,985,918 171,746,863 Total 18,565,617 26,869,552 237,326,480 279,812,824 Sri Lanka tea production (mln kg): Forecast Output in previous years 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 280* 328.96 338.0 340.2** 327.5 328.7 * Estimated output for 2016 ** Sri Lanka's record tea production Sri Lanka Tea Revenue ($ mln): 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 1,340.5 1,628.3* 1,542.2 1,411.9 1,476.2 Pct Chg on Yr (-) (17.7) 5.6 9.2 (5.3) 2.56 * Sri Lanka's tea export earnings hit a record high in 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)