BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lanka's telecommunications regulator will introduce common floor rates for call charges effective Feb. 1 to ensure small operators remain competitive, an official said on Tuesday.
Charges on the same network will be raised by a maximum 50 percent, and charges between networks will be reduced by as much as 28 percent, the official said.
"Operators requested to review the floor rate, especially the small operators having a lower market share. When this type of tariff is there, they can compete with big operators," Indrajith Handapangoda, acting director, competition, at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission told Reuters.
Sri Lanka has five mobile telephone network operators and three fixed-line operators. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.