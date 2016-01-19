* Move to increase competition - analysts
* Small telecom operators to benefit - official
(Adds details, analyst comment)
COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lanka will introduce common
floor rates for call charges effective from Feb. 1 in a bid to
ensure that small telecom operators remain competitive, an
official with the country's telecommunications regulator said
on Tuesday.
Charges on the same network will be raised by a maximum 50
percent to 1.50 rupees per minute, while those between networks
will be reduced by as much as 28 percent to 1.80 rupees,
Indrajith Handapangoda, acting director, competition, with the
Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, told Reuters.
"Operators had requested to review the floor rate,
especially the small operators having a lower market share. When
this type of tariff is there, they can compete with big
operators."
The move would help improve competition among telecom
operators as new subscribers would have no incentives in
choosing a particular network, analysts said.
Sri Lanka has five mobile telephone network operators,
including listed Dialog Axiata and Mobitel Sri Lanka,
the mobile arm of listed fixed line phone operator Sri Lankan
Telecom.
Dialog and Mobitel account for around two-third of the
mobile phone market. The other three mobile telephone network
operators are Airtel, the local arm of India's biggest telecom
carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, Etisalat, a subsidiary of
Dubai-based Emirates Telecommunication Corp, and Hutchison,
owned by Hutchison Asia Telecom.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)