GENEVA Nov 7 Sri Lanka's attempts to "sabotage"
a U.N. war crimes inquiry raise questions about the government's
integrity and are an affront to the U.N. body that mandated the
inquiry, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said on
Friday.
Colville told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva that Sri
Lanka was refusing to cooperate with an inquiry to investigate
war crimes allegedly committed by both Sri Lankan state forces
and Tamil rebels during their conflict, and had intimidated
witnesses who may wish to testify.
"Sri Lanka's government has refused point blank to cooperate
with the investigation... (This) raises questions about the
integrity of the government. Why would a government sabotage an
independent investigation?" he said.
