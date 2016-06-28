* U.N. rights boss Zeid issues annual report on Sri Lanka
* Urges government to prosecute war crimes, protect
witnesses
* Fresh allegations of arbitrary arrest, torture, sexual
violence
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, June 28 Sri Lanka must rein in its
military forces, prosecute war crimes committed during the long
civil war with Tamil rebels and win the confidence of the Tamil
minority, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Witnesses must be protected under an effective transitional
justice mechanism that should include international judges, the
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein
said in an annual report.
The military and Tamil Tiger rebels - who were fighting for
an independent Tamil state in the north and east of the Indian
Ocean island - are both likely to have committed war crimes
during the 26-year conflict that ended in 2009, the U.N. said
last year.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government, formed in March
2015, has "consolidated its position, creating a political
environment conducive to reforms", but governance reform and
transitional justice had lagged, the report said.
"The early momentum established in investigating emblematic
cases must be sustained, as early successful prosecutions would
mark a turning point from the impunity of the past," it said.
"Continuing allegations of arbitrary arrest, torture and
sexual violence, as well as more general military surveillance
and harassment, must be swiftly addressed, and the structures
and institutional culture that promoted those practices be
dismantled."
A spokesman for the government in Colombo was not
immediately available for comment.
Sirisena has said that foreign participation is not needed
for an impartial inquiry. Many Sri Lankans oppose foreign
involvement and supporters of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa
believe that U.N. efforts aim to punish the military unfairly.
The U.N. Human Rights Council will debate Zeid's report on
Wednesday when the government is expected to come under fresh
pressure to commit to prosecuting perpetrators.
Sri Lanka acknowledged this month for the first time that
some 65,000 people were missing from the war.
The United Nations and activists have long urged justice for
the families of those who disappeared, including those alleged
to have been secretly abducted by state-backed groups and
paramilitary outfits.
At least 250 security detainees were still being held under
the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the U.N. report said, noting
that Zeid had urged the government during a visit last September
to quickly charge or release them.
The report voiced concerns over "military engagement in
commercial activities, including farming and tourism" and
aggressive campaigns in social media that it said "stoke
nationalism against ethnic, religious and other minorities".
