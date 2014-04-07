* Government questions legality and fairness of U.N. inquiry
* Unclear how U.N. can conduct its planned investigation
* Colombo blames Tamil diaspora groups for allegations
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lanka will not cooperate
with a United Nations inquiry into alleged war crimes by
government forces and separatist Tamil Tiger rebels in the final
phase of their 26-year war, its foreign minister said on Monday.
The UN, through a United States-led resolution, last month
set an international inquiry into the alleged war crimes and
human rights abuses after the island nation's government had
failed to investigate them properly.
Sri Lankan government has rejected the allegations.
Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris said the government
had not accepted the UN investigations due to concerns over its
legality, fairness, and some conflict of interest issues.
"Where the government is required to do anything to support
the investigation or to participate in it, the government will
not do that," Peiris told a Foreign Correspondents Association
(FCA) forum on Monday. "Nobody can come here without the
cooperation of the Sri Lankan government."
However, the government will not prevent anybody from giving
evidence to any such investigation as there could be various
views from different people, he said.
A UN panel has found credible evidence that around 40,000
mainly ethnic minority Tamil civilians were killed in the final
phase of the war due to indiscriminate shelling, mostly by the
army. Sri Lankan authorities have rejected the allegation.
Citing concerns over resurgent of terrorism activities, Sri
Lanka last week banned 16 Tamil organisations including the
separatists Tamil Tigers. Most of the banned organisations had
been pushing for an international war crimes inquiry.
It is still not clear how the UN would conduct its probe,
Peiris said.
"They will have to tell us what they want to do. But the
clear policy decision had been taken that we do not associate
ourself with the inquiry and we do not submit to the
jurisdiction of the investigating committee," he said.
Many rights organisations in the past have complained that
Sri Lanka had rejected their visa requests, but the government
has rejected the claims.
The U.N. resolution urged Sri Lanka to investigate all
alleged attacks on journalists, human rights defenders, members
of religious minority groups and other members of civil society,
as well as on temples, mosques and churches.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa has said an economic boom in the
post-war north could help reconciliation and many allegations by
the West and international rights agencies are are spread by
Tamil diaspora groups.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Tom Heneghan)