COLOMBO, July 17 Sri Lanka's president has
extended the terms of a commission investigating missing people
and possible war crimes in the country's 26-year civil war,
bringing in foreign experts for the first time to advise on the
inquiry, the government said on Thursday.
Mahinda Rajapaksa's move, contained in a document issued
this week and obtained by Reuters on Thursday, comes as
international pressure intensifies on Sri Lanka to investigate
the final stages of the war in 2009 to crush ethnic minority
Tamil separatists.
Three legal experts - two Britons and a U.S. national - were
appointed as part of an international advisory panel linked to
the presidential commission set up last year to conduct the
inquiry.
But a government spokesman made clear that whatever
recommendations the panel might make, the island nation's
authorities were free to accept or reject them.
"This is just to advise the commission. We can decide
whether to accept the advice or to set it aside," government
spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told a news conference.
"It is to double check what we have found so far and to get
some international backing. It is not a re-correction."
The United Nations has launched an inquiry into war crimes
allegedly committed by both Sri Lankan state forces and Tamil
rebels in the final months of the conflict, saying the
government has failed to investigate properly.
Sri Lankan authorities reject the allegations on grounds
they amount to interference in domestic affairs and say they are
addressing issues of accountability.
The military dismisses any notion that war crimes were
committed in the final offensive against the separatists of the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) or that civilians in Sri
Lanka's Tamil-dominated north were targeted.
A senior government official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the president was allowing the participation of
foreigners to ease pressure from abroad.
"The government is under pressure. That's why it has had to
resort to these measures," the official said.
The presidential document said the commission's mandate was
to investigate "facts and circumstances that led to the loss of
civilian life" in the final stages of the conflict and whether
any individuals or groups should bear responsibility.
The three foreign experts named to the panel are Sir Desmond
de Silva, a British lawyer and former U.N. war crimes prosecutor
in Sierra Leone, Sir Geoffrey Nice, who was part of the
International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and
David Crane, chief prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra
Leone from 2002 to 2005.
