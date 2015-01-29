COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lanka's new government has blocked three casinos approved by the former administration, among them Australian gaming mogul James Packer's Crown Resorts Ltd, the island nation's prime minister told parliament on Thursday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe said gazette notices that gave tax concessions to the projects, including Packer's $400-million integrated mixed-development project, had been amended.

"We have decided to ban such approval for casinos," Wickremesinghe said. "But they can conduct all other activities." He did not immediately give further details.

