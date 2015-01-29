BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lanka's new government has blocked three casinos approved by the former administration, among them Australian gaming mogul James Packer's Crown Resorts Ltd, the island nation's prime minister told parliament on Thursday.
Ranil Wickremesinghe said gazette notices that gave tax concessions to the projects, including Packer's $400-million integrated mixed-development project, had been amended.
"We have decided to ban such approval for casinos," Wickremesinghe said. "But they can conduct all other activities." He did not immediately give further details.
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.