COLOMBO May 11 Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday kept policy rates unchanged as expected, saying the policy measures implemented thus far are sufficient to moderate the expansion of both credit and the trade deficit.

"While the Central Bank expects a deceleration in both monetary aggregates and imports during the course of this year, it will continue to closely monitor monetary and external sector developments and adopt further measures if necessary in the months ahead," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank's monetary board left the repurchase rate at 7.75 percent and the reverse repurchase rate at 9.75 per cent. The market had expected both to remain flat. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneex)