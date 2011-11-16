COLOMBO Nov 16 Sri Lanka's government
said it had no plans to target any other businesses for takeover
aside from the 37 properties listed in an asset acquisition act
passed last week in parliament, which drew criticism from credit
rating agencies.
"As presented to the Supreme Court and stated to Parliament
the provisions of the said legislation remain confined to the
business ventures and properties stated in the Act, and to none
other," President Mahinda Rajapaksa's office said in a
statement.
Last week, Sri Lanka's parliament passed the law, which
allows the state to reacquire 37 properties, including from two
listed companies, it has said are underperforming.
(Reporting by Bryson Hull; Editing by Peter Graff)