By C. Bryson Hull

COLOMBO Nov 16 Sri Lanka's government on Wednesday said it had no plans to target any other businesses for takeover aside from the 37 properties listed in an asset acquisition act passed last week.

The Revival of Underperforming Enterprises and Underutilized Assets Act has cast a negative pall over the Colombo Stock Exchange this week with both Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service both saying it could harm investment.

"As presented to the Supreme Court and stated to Parliament the provisions of the said legislation remain confined to the business ventures and properties stated in the Act, and to none other," President Mahinda Rajapaksa's office said.

Last week, Sri Lanka's parliament, dominated by the president's coalition passed the law, which allows the state to reacquire 37 properties including from two listed companies it has deemed underperforming.

The properties involved were either sold or leased to the private sector at discounts years ago, as an incentive to turn around loss-making state ventures.

"There is a risk that it will set a precedent for further expropriation and will be applied to a broader range of businesses and assets," Fitch Ratings wrote on Tuesday. "This would be a disincentive for both local and foreign investors."

The act includes Hotel Developers Lanka Plc, which runs the five-star Hilton Colombo hotel, and 6,300 hectares of land owned by Pelwatte Sugar Industries Plc.

The act has fuelled speculation the government may go after other enterprises including tea and rubber plantations, or companies that have former state assets on their books. That fear drove the stock exchange to a 14-month low on Wednesday.

"Such reports appear to be aimed at creating uncertainty and doubts among the investors, both in Sri Lanka and abroad, which will in turn have an adverse impact on the national economy," the president's office said. (Editing by Peter Graff and Mike Nesbit)