(Adds details, quotes, background)
By C. Bryson Hull
COLOMBO Nov 16 Sri Lanka's government on
Wednesday said it had no plans to target any other businesses
for takeover aside from the 37 properties listed in an asset
acquisition act passed last week.
The Revival of Underperforming Enterprises and Underutilized
Assets Act has cast a negative pall over the Colombo Stock
Exchange this week with both Fitch Ratings and Moody's
Investors Service both saying it could harm investment.
"As presented to the Supreme Court and stated to Parliament
the provisions of the said legislation remain confined to the
business ventures and properties stated in the Act, and to none
other," President Mahinda Rajapaksa's office said.
Last week, Sri Lanka's parliament, dominated by the
president's coalition passed the law, which allows the state to
reacquire 37 properties including from two listed companies it
has deemed underperforming.
The properties involved were either sold or leased to the
private sector at discounts years ago, as an incentive to turn
around loss-making state ventures.
"There is a risk that it will set a precedent for further
expropriation and will be applied to a broader range of
businesses and assets," Fitch Ratings wrote on Tuesday. "This
would be a disincentive for both local and foreign investors."
The act includes Hotel Developers Lanka Plc, which
runs the five-star Hilton Colombo hotel, and 6,300 hectares of
land owned by Pelwatte Sugar Industries Plc.
The act has fuelled speculation the government may go after
other enterprises including tea and rubber plantations, or
companies that have former state assets on their books. That
fear drove the stock exchange to a 14-month low on
Wednesday.
"Such reports appear to be aimed at creating uncertainty and
doubts among the investors, both in Sri Lanka and abroad, which
will in turn have an adverse impact on the national economy,"
the president's office said.
(Editing by Peter Graff and Mike Nesbit)