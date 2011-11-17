* Companies can negotiate to keep assets
* No other companies to be targeted -central bank
By C. Bryson Hull and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Nov 17 Sri Lanka's central bank
on Thursday defended a new takeover law as narrowly limited in
scope and enacted solely to maximise returns from state assets
leased to private entities on a concessionary basis.
Last week's passage of the Revival of Underperforming
Enterprises and Underutilized Assets Act hit the Colombo Stock
Exchange this week, and both Fitch Ratings and Moody's
Investors Service warned it could harm outside investment.
"The ... act does not, in any way, constitute the
nationalization or the expropriation of private assets," the
central bank said in a statement.
Criticism of the act from credit agencies, opposition
parties and leading business chambers comes as Sri Lanka is in a
third year of a campaign to boost its attractiveness for foreign
investment since ending a 25-year civil war in 2009.
That has included fiscal reform under a $2.6 billion
International Monetary Fund programme, lobbying of ratings
agencies and a series of foreign investment roadshows led by
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.
The only assets targeted are the 37 named in the act, the
central bank said. All are either abandoned, underused or being
operated outside of the scope of the original agreements under
which they were given, it said.
A "competent authority" will be appointed to manage the
assets, and companies can negotiate to keep them under the
original terms.
"There may not even be a change in the operator, but only a
change in the mode of operation, with the existing operator
being provided with the opportunity to ensure that the original
intention of the agreement is fulfilled," the central bank said.
Most were given on a concessionary basis as a way to turn
around loss-making state operations, the bulk of them under
governments led by the United National Party, now in opposition.
Hotel Developers Lanka Plc, which runs the
five-star Hilton Colombo hotel, and Pelwatte Sugar Industries
Plc, which has 6,300 hectares of state land, are named
in the act.
A half-built high-rise hotel and apartment complex on the
Colombo seafront is also on the list.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, which has a
two-thirds parliamentary majority, has bought back or gone to
court to bring several former state assets back on its books.
However, it has denied speculation it would go after other
enterprises including tea and rubber plantations, and private
companies that bought or leased state assets.
(Editing by Will Waterman)