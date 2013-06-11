(Refiled to fix typographical error in the last paragraph)
COLOMBO, June 11 Sri Lanka's central bank has
told commercial banks to cut the interest rate charged on credit
card advances by 4 percentage points in a bid to reduce other
lending rates, the deputy governor said on Tuesday.
A central bank directive asked commercial banks to reduce
rates on advances to 24 percent from 28 percent and reduce the
lending rates on all other loans "so as to not exceed 24 percent
per annum."
Though yields on treasury bills have declined between
199-228 basis points since the central bank slashed policy rates
on Dec. 12, banks' rates on commercial loans have declined only
by around 100 basis points and remain around 18 percent, bankers
say.
The central bank kept key policy rates steady last Friday.
The repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate are at 7.00
percent and 9.00 percent respectively.
"We don't think banks should be charging 28 percent for
credit cards," Deputy Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe
told Reuters. "With this direction, we think they will bring
down the other interest rates as well."
After Friday's meeting, the central bank governor said
commercial banks' lending rates should be less than they are,
and the difference between those rates and inflation should be
between 3 and 5 percentage points, rather that the current 8
points.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)