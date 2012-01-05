COLOMBO Jan 5 Sri Lanka's state-owned
Bank of Ceylon is considering a $500 million bond issue with a
likely tenure of 10-years and expected to go the market in mid
this year to meet the bank's increasing dollar lending demand,
the head of the Bank said on Thursday.
"We are considering a $500 million bond issue, but there is
a long way to go," the Bank's Chairman Gamini Wickramasinghe
told Reuters.
"We are looking at more than five-years, may be ten-years
and we may go towards the mid of the year. Tourism sector is
improving and a lot of them need dollar borrowing. There are
quite a few other projects have come to the bank and we are
looking for dollars from foreign for local purposes."
