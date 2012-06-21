BRIEF-CRE takes out 4.2 bln yen loan
* Says it took out a loan of 4.2 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd and THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD, on June 8
COLOMBO, June 21 Sri Lanka plans to sell sovereign euro bonds worth up to $1 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.
It also said has selected four investment banks- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citibank NA, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - as joint lead managers, bookrunners and underwriters for the proposed issue.
It will be Sri Lanka's fifth sovereign bond since it first sold a $500 million 5-year euro bond in October 2007.
* Says it took out a loan of 4.2 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd and THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD, on June 8
June 8 British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a fall in full-year pretax profit as low levels of volatility resulted in fewer trading opportunities for its clients.