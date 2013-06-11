BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
COLOMBO, June 11 Sri Lanka's top development lenders, National Development Bank and DFCC Bank are planning a $250 million bond issue each, Deputy Treasury Secretary S.R. Attygalle told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Both NDB and DFCC are working on the bond issue. Each of them will go for $250 million, 10-year bond issue," Attygalle said. He did not say when the lenders planned to tap the global capital market.
On Friday, Attygalle said Sri Lanka's state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB) is likely to sell up to $1 billion of global bonds by the end of this month, the biggest corporate bond issue so far. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company