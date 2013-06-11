COLOMBO, June 11 Sri Lanka's top development lenders, National Development Bank and DFCC Bank are planning a $250 million bond issue each, Deputy Treasury Secretary S.R. Attygalle told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Both NDB and DFCC are working on the bond issue. Each of them will go for $250 million, 10-year bond issue," Attygalle said. He did not say when the lenders planned to tap the global capital market.

On Friday, Attygalle said Sri Lanka's state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB) is likely to sell up to $1 billion of global bonds by the end of this month, the biggest corporate bond issue so far. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)