COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka sold $90 million in
dollar-denominated, three-year development bonds and $164
million in five-year bonds on Monday, the central bank said.
The government accepted $90 million for a three-year bond at
6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said
in a statement. It had offered $50 million for the issue.
The Bank also accepted $164 million in five-year development
bond at 6-month LIBOR plus 415 basis points, after offering $25
million.
Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.4138 percent, the central
bank said.
According to central bank data, $750 million in 3-year and
5-year Sri Lanka Development Bonds are to mature this year and
the government has newly issued $250 million worth bonds in
early 2013.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim
Coghill)