COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka sold $90 million in dollar-denominated, three-year development bonds and $164 million in five-year bonds on Monday, the central bank said.

The government accepted $90 million for a three-year bond at 6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $50 million for the issue.

The Bank also accepted $164 million in five-year development bond at 6-month LIBOR plus 415 basis points, after offering $25 million.

Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.4138 percent, the central bank said.

According to central bank data, $750 million in 3-year and 5-year Sri Lanka Development Bonds are to mature this year and the government has newly issued $250 million worth bonds in early 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)