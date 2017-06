COLOMBO Feb 15 Sri Lanka accepted all bids worth $152.12 million in dollar-denominated three-year development bonds, the central bank said on Friday.

The government accepted $152.12 million for a three-year bond at 6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $60 million for the issue.

The central bank said the offer was oversubscribed by 2.5 times.

Six-month LIBOR on Friday was at 0.4649 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)