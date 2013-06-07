COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lanka's state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB) is likely to sell up to $1 billion of global bonds by the end of this month, Deputy Treasury Secretary S.R. Attygalle told Reuters on Friday.

"We are likely to go (to the market) by end June or first week of July," Attygalle said.

"We (Treasury) have given the clearance. Our maximum limit is $1 billion. We will see the rate and decide it. We will not go beyond $1 billion."

Attygalle did not specify the tenure of the bond.

In March, sources told Reuters HSBC, Citibank NA and Barclays will be the lead managers for the NSB's international bond sale of up to $1 billion.