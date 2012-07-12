COLOMBO, July 12 Sri Lanka's state-owned Ports
Authority will go to international capital markets in October to
sell a $1 billion corporate bond, a source close to the deal
said on Thursday.
Proceeds from the issue will be used repay part of its
yen-dominated loans and to expand port facilities.
In May, Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Priyath Wickrama
told Reuters that the port authority planned to issue two
10-year bonds of $500 million each, with the first one to be
sold around July and the second one later this year.
"It will be in October and the plan is to go for the both
($500 million bonds) at once," the source who has direct
knowledge of the Port Authority's bond issue told Reuters.
It will be the biggest corporate bond issue by the $59
billion economy after the country's largest lender, Bank of
Ceylon, raised $500 million through a five-year paper in early
May.
The port authority has already mandated HSBC as one of its
lead managers.
Since the end of a 25-year war in 2009, Sri Lanka has been
investing heavily in ports, including a $1.5 billion
Chinese-financed new port in the southern district of
Hambantota.
Sri Lanka is also in the process of selling a $1 billion
sovereign bond later this month. The central bank started road
shows on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)