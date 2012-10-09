COLOMBO Oct 9 Sri Lanka plans to increase spending on defence and urban development by 25.9 percent to 289.5 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) in 2013, a budget appropriation bill presented to parliament showed on Tuesday.

The total maximum borrowing for 2013 has been increased by 12.6 percent year-on-year to 1.3 trillion rupees, while the total expenditure is forecast at 2.52 trillion rupees compared to this year's estimated 2.22 trillion rupees.

No reasons were given for the rise in defence spending, three years after the end of a 25-year war against Tamil separatists. The budget proposals will be presented to parliament on Nov. 8.

($1 = 128.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez and Sanjeev Miglani)