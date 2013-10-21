COLOMBO Oct 21 Sri Lanka plans to maintain the total government spending at 2.543 trillion rupees ($19.4 billion) next year, while aiming to reduce the maximum total borrowing by 15.6 percent, a budget appropriation bill showed on Monday.

The bill, which will be presented to the parliament on Tuesday, showed the total expenditure is marginally lower than this year's revised estimate of 2.567 trillion rupees.

The total maximum borrowing for 2014 has been reduced by 15.6 percent year-on-year to 1.1 trillion rupees. The 2014 budget proposals will be presented to the parliament on Nov. 21.

($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Ron Askew)