COLOMBO Nov 21 Sri Lanka's economic growth rate will be 8 percent in 2011 against a forecast of 8.3 percent, and on par with 2010's 34-year high of 8 percent, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Monday.

Growth in the former northern war zone has surged to 23 percent in 2011 versus 14.2 percent in 2010, Rajapaksa told parliament while presenting the 2012 budget. Rajapaksa is also the finance minister.

For highlights of the 2012 budget, see (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)