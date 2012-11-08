COLOMBO Nov 8 Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow 7.5 percent in 2013, and 8 percent annually thereafter, President Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Thursday, presenting the 2013 budget to parliament.

Rajapaksa, who is also Sri Lanka's finance minister, said the economy was expected to grow 6.8 percent this year.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)