COLOMBO Nov 8 Sri Lanka aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2013, while attaining 7.5 percent economic growth next year, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Thursday, announcing the island nation's annual budget.

Following are the main numbers given in the budget document, released on Thursday after Rajapaksa's speech in parliament.

(Amounts are in billions of rupees and percentages are calculated based on total GDP in parentheses)

2012 2013 Total revenue 1,055.0 (14.0) 1,257.9 (14.5)

* Tax Revenue 920.9 (12.2) 1,132.0 (13.0) Expenditure 1,540.2 (20.4) 1,785.4 (20.5) * Recurrent Expenditure 1,113.3 (14.7) 1,267.4 (14.6) * Salaries and wages 364.4 414.4 * Interest payments 393.7 444.8 * Subsidies and transfers 231.9 267.8 * Public investments 437.3 (5.8) 529.6 (6.1) Budget deficit 465.2 (6.2) 507.4 (5.8)

(Compiled by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)