COLOMBO Dec 20 Sri Lanka's parliament passed the 2014 budget by a 95-vote majority on Friday, approving a plan to reduce its fiscal deficit to a 36-year low of 5.2 percent of gross domestic product amid opposition allegations of economic data manipulation.

The budget was passed with 155 votes for and 60 against in the legislature in which President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling party has a more than a two-thirds majority.

Rajapaksa, wrapping up the 24-day budget debate, said Sri Lanka's debt-to-GDP ratio had now declined to 75 percent from around 80 percent last year.

The island nation aims to reduce the debt to 65 percent of GDP by 2016.

The government aims to cut the 2014 fiscal deficit to an ambitious 5.2 percent of GDP, its lowest since 1977, from an estimated 5.8 percent this year, the level the government committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which fully disbursed a $2.6 billion loan in July last year.

Throughout the budget debate, opposition legislators claimed that the government has been manipulating economic data to show a rosy picture of the island nation's $59 billion economy.

Rajapaksa's ruling party rejected the allegation.

The island nation targets over 7.5 percent annual economic growth in each of the next three years from this year's revised down target of a minimum 7.2 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)