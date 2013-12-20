COLOMBO Dec 20 Sri Lanka's parliament passed
the 2014 budget by a 95-vote majority on Friday, approving a
plan to reduce its fiscal deficit to a 36-year low of 5.2
percent of gross domestic product amid opposition allegations of
economic data manipulation.
The budget was passed with 155 votes for and 60 against in
the legislature in which President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling
party has a more than a two-thirds majority.
Rajapaksa, wrapping up the 24-day budget debate, said Sri
Lanka's debt-to-GDP ratio had now declined to 75 percent from
around 80 percent last year.
The island nation aims to reduce the debt to 65 percent of
GDP by 2016.
The government aims to cut the 2014 fiscal deficit to an
ambitious 5.2 percent of GDP, its lowest since 1977, from an
estimated 5.8 percent this year, the level the government
committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which fully
disbursed a $2.6 billion loan in July last year.
Throughout the budget debate, opposition legislators claimed
that the government has been manipulating economic data to show
a rosy picture of the island nation's $59 billion economy.
Rajapaksa's ruling party rejected the allegation.
The island nation targets over 7.5 percent annual economic
growth in each of the next three years from this year's revised
down target of a minimum 7.2 percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)