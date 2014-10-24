COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lanka aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to a 37-year low of 4.6 percent of GDP in 2015, and expects to repay more than double the 2014 loan amount next year with higher non-commercial borrowing, the budget document presented by President Mahinda Rajapaksa showed on Friday. Following are the main numbers given in the budget document, released on Friday after Rajapaksa's speech in parliament. (Amounts are in billions of rupees and percentages in parentheses are calculated based on total GDP) 2014 2015 Total revenue 1,394 (14.1) 1,654 (14.6) * Tax Revenue 1,189 (12.0) 1,416 (12.5) Expenditure 1,922 (19.4) 2,210 (19.5) * Recurrent Expenditure 1,386 (14.0) 1,525 (13.5) * Salaries and wages 478 558 * Interest payments 443 425 * Subsidies and transfers 313 379 * Public investments 553 (5.6) 696 (6.2) Total Financing 500 521 Total foreign financing 260 251 Gross foreign borrowing 370 453 Foreign borrowing 173 258 Foreign commercial 197 195 Total domestic financing 240 270 Non-bank financing 120 160 Foreign inv. in govt sec 39 40 Bank borrowing 81 70 Budget deficit 500 (5.0) 521 (4.6) ($1 = 130.8000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)